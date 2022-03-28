ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Senate approves bill to ban use of nonbinary designation on Oklahoma birth certificates

By Hunter McEachern/KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate gave its full approval to a bill that would affirm biological sex at birth on Oklahoma birth certificates. Senate Bill 1100, authored by Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, requires the...

kfor.com

Comments / 13

Koreen Roberts
2d ago

they can live as they choose..that's one of the freedoms we protect but for legal matters this is necessary. We dont walk around with our birth cert tacked to our shirt or present it with a job application.

Lenora Parton
2d ago

When the binary ppl were born they were male or female, I agree that the birth certificates should remain as is. If a person identies as binary when they are older then that's what they are, but the birth certificate should truly reflect what see they were born as.

