Inmate who died in El Paso County Jail identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the inmate who died while in EPSO’s custody last week.

According to EPSO, on March 17, 2022, around 2:22 p.m., a female inmate in the El Paso County Jail was found unresponsive in her assigned cell. EPSO said she passed away despite lifesaving measures by first responders, American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The inmate has been identified as Laura Gibbs, 41.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to make an official determination as to the cause of death.

