Hilo, HI

Police: Body found in water below Rainbow Falls

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating the discovery of a body found Saturday afternoon in the water below Rainbow Falls in Hilo. According to police, shortly before 2 p.m., officers...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

