How many Iowa Hawkeyes have been first-round NFL draft picks under Kirk Ferentz?

Iowa appears poised to see another Hawkeye as a first-round selection once the 2022 NFL draft rolls around on April 28. According to recent mock draft projections , Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum looks like a solid bet to wind up as a first-round NFL draft pick.

If he’s selected in the first round, Linderbaum would represent the 11th player taken in the first round of the NFL draft in the Kirk Ferentz era. How many of the players can you name and what does the full list look like?

Let’s take a look at all of Iowa’s first round NFL draft picks with Ferentz as head coach.

OT Tristan Wirfs - No. 13 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020

TE T.J. Hockenson - No. 8 overall to Detroit Lions, 2019

The Detroit Lions drafted T.J. Hockenson No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. Hockenson recorded 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns during the 2021 season with the Lions.

TE Noah Fant - No. 20 overall to the Denver Broncos, 2019

The Denver Broncos took tight end Noah Fant with the No. 20 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. Fant finished the 2021 season with 68 grabs for 670 yards and four touchdowns. He was recently traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade that landed the Broncos star quarterback Russell Wilson.

OL Brandon Scherff - No. 5 overall to the Washington Commanders, 2015

The Washington Commanders took offensive lineman Brandon Scherff with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Scherff had 36 career starts at Iowa and started all 26 games at left tackle over his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes.

Riley Reiff - No. 23 overall to the Detroit Lions, 2012

Riley Reiff landed with the Detroit Lions as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. Reiff was a first team All-America selection by Pro Football Weekly during the 2011 season and also earned first team All-Big Ten status from the league's coaches and media that same year with the Hawkeyes.

DE Adrian Clayborn - No. 20 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2011

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Iowa's Adrian Clayborn with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Clayborn finished his Iowa career with 192 total tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. The Hawkeye defensive end had a monster junior season where he registered 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

OT Bryan Bulaga - No. 23 overall to the Green Bay Packers, 2010

The Green Bay Packers chose Iowa offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. Bulaga was named the Big Ten Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year after a standout 2009 season for the Hawkeyes at left tackle.

LB Chad Greenway - No. 17 overall to the Minnesota Vikings, 2006

Hawkeye linebacker Chad Greenway was taken with the No. 17 overall selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 NFL draft.

OT Robert Gallery - No. 2 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, 2004

The then-Oakland Raiders drafted Iowa offensive tackle Robert Gallery with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

TE Dallas Clark - No. 24 overall to the Indianapolis Colts, 2003

Iowa tight end Dallas Clark was taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft. Clark was the first to go in the first round of the NFL draft in the Ferentz era. He was one of the longtime mainstays for the Colts throughout the Peyton Manning era. Clark ended his NFL career with 505 receptions for 5,665 receiving yards and 53 touchdown grabs.

