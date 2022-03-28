ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How many Iowa Hawkeyes have been first-round NFL draft picks under Kirk Ferentz?

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFFiG_0esHwEve00

Iowa appears poised to see another Hawkeye as a first-round selection once the 2022 NFL draft rolls around on April 28. According to recent mock draft projections , Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum looks like a solid bet to wind up as a first-round NFL draft pick.

If he’s selected in the first round, Linderbaum would represent the 11th player taken in the first round of the NFL draft in the Kirk Ferentz era. How many of the players can you name and what does the full list look like?

Let’s take a look at all of Iowa’s first round NFL draft picks with Ferentz as head coach.

OT Tristan Wirfs - No. 13 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tA6iT_0esHwEve00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the No. 13 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft. As Luke Easterling touched on, the Bucs actually traded away a fourth-round pick to move up just one spot to draft Wirfs . It's wound up being a fantastic decision for the franchise. Wirfs became the first offensive lineman in Bucs history to be named first team All-Pro this past season.

TE T.J. Hockenson - No. 8 overall to Detroit Lions, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O11Ut_0esHwEve00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

The Detroit Lions drafted T.J. Hockenson No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. Hockenson recorded 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns during the 2021 season with the Lions.

TE Noah Fant - No. 20 overall to the Denver Broncos, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23khP9_0esHwEve00 Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos took tight end Noah Fant with the No. 20 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. Fant finished the 2021 season with 68 grabs for 670 yards and four touchdowns. He was recently traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade that landed the Broncos star quarterback Russell Wilson.

OL Brandon Scherff - No. 5 overall to the Washington Commanders, 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUiSU_0esHwEve00 Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders took offensive lineman Brandon Scherff with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Scherff had 36 career starts at Iowa and started all 26 games at left tackle over his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes.

Riley Reiff - No. 23 overall to the Detroit Lions, 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAhkb_0esHwEve00 Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Riley Reiff landed with the Detroit Lions as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. Reiff was a first team All-America selection by Pro Football Weekly during the 2011 season and also earned first team All-Big Ten status from the league's coaches and media that same year with the Hawkeyes.

DE Adrian Clayborn - No. 20 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHm0Z_0esHwEve00 Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Iowa's Adrian Clayborn with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Clayborn finished his Iowa career with 192 total tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. The Hawkeye defensive end had a monster junior season where he registered 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

OT Bryan Bulaga - No. 23 overall to the Green Bay Packers, 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTJ4I_0esHwEve00 Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers chose Iowa offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. Bulaga was named the Big Ten Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year after a standout 2009 season for the Hawkeyes at left tackle.

LB Chad Greenway - No. 17 overall to the Minnesota Vikings, 2006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdXwG_0esHwEve00 Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports

Hawkeye linebacker Chad Greenway was taken with the No. 17 overall selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 NFL draft.

OT Robert Gallery - No. 2 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRHpf_0esHwEve00 Mike Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The then-Oakland Raiders drafted Iowa offensive tackle Robert Gallery with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

TE Dallas Clark - No. 24 overall to the Indianapolis Colts, 2003

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPXMk_0esHwEve00 Steve Healey/Indy Star-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa tight end Dallas Clark was taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft. Clark was the first to go in the first round of the NFL draft in the Ferentz era. He was one of the longtime mainstays for the Colts throughout the Peyton Manning era. Clark ended his NFL career with 505 receptions for 5,665 receiving yards and 53 touchdown grabs. Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL owners reportedly upset with 1 AFC team

The Cleveland Browns proved they are not concerned about the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson when they gave up several draft picks and signed him to a massive extension. That apparently did not sit well with the rest of the NFL. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Clark
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Adrian Clayborn
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Nfl Draft#Iowa Hawkeyes#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#The Detroit Lions#The Denver Broncos
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of The Final Four Games

A quartet of college basketball bluebloods are set to take center stage at the men’s Final Four next weekend. This year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal features a pair of matchups between Villanova-Kansas and the first ever NCAA Tournament battle between North Carolina and Duke. On Monday, ESPN’s Basketball Power...
TECHNOLOGY
The Spun

Colts Owner Reveals They Pursued Another Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their fourth straight season with a new quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan wasn’t the only signal-caller on their radar. According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed during...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana losing another guard to NCAA transfer portal

Another Indiana basketball player has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, Verbal Commits reported that Parker Stewart has entered his name into the portal, becoming the fourth IU player to do so since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers also saw Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr hit the portal.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy