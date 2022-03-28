ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies vs. Warriors line, prediction: Golden State’s struggles will continue

By Action Network
 2 days ago

The Grizzlies have been a bad matchup for the Warriors.

Golden State struggles with the length and athleticism of Memphis. The Grizzlies have won three of the past four matchups between these teams and now host the Warriors, who will be on the second night of back-to-back.

This road trip hasn’t gone well for the Warriors, who have lost four of their past five.

They’ll also be without Stephen Curry, who is averaging 25.5 points along with 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds. The Warriors are a whopping 11.4 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor, a big reason being that having the league’s best 3-point shooter leads to open shots for everyone else. Nonetheless, the Warriors have just a 3-7 record without Curry and are scoring 111 points per 100 possessions without him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HGcu_0esHw1XS00 Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton (center) celebrates with forward Kyle Anderson (right) and forward Dillon Brooks (left).USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors are also 29th in turnover rate (15.2 percent), which will fuel a Grizzlies offense that’s first in transition points per 100 possessions (4.4).

If the Warriors can’t score, they’ll find themselves in a track meet against a Grizzlies team that has won four straight and eight of the past nine. The Grizzlies aren’t just beating teams, either — they’re pounding them with their average margin of victory of 19.5 points over this span.

Even without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are 17-2 with a point differential of +351. They’re destroying teams with a defense that’s holding opponents to 107.6 points per 100 possessions. Desmond Bane has stepped up in the absence of Morant, scoring 24.3 points on 57.8 percent shooting and 53.3 percent from behind the arc. He’s also dishing 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebound. With the return of Dillon Brooks, this is a deep team.

My model makes the Grizzlies -10, and given the situational spot and rest advantage, this number feels short.

The play : Grizzlies -8

