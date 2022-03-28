ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA bets: Best picks on sides and totals for the Grizzlies and Nuggets

By Action Network
 2 days ago

Nine games fill out Monday’s NBA schedule and Joe Dellera of The Action Network has a pair of best bets (video above).

The first game Dellera is targeting is the Golden State Warriors at the Memphis Grizzlies, which arrives as a double-digit home favorite.

But, rather than focusing on a spread, Dellera is choosing to back a total, specifically the Grizzlies’ team total for the first quarter (29.5).

NBA Bet #1: Warriors vs. Grizzlies home team first quarter ‘over’ 29.5 points -155 (BetMGM)

“In the first quarter, the Grizzlies have the best net rating in the NBA at +10.6,” Dellera says.

Even though the Grizzlies won’t have Ja Morant available for Monday’s outing, Dellera believes a short-handed Warriors team that won’t have Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson won’t be able to stop a good first-quarter Memphis offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gy10t_0esHw0ej00 Desmond BaneGetty Images NBA Bet #2: Nuggets vs. Hornets – Denver first-half -1.5 -110 (FanDuel)

The second play on Dellera’s Monday card comes in an East vs. West matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets, which is a consensus three-and-a-half point favorite.

Dellera is choosing to align himself with a side in that contest but, like the first play, isn’t going for the full game. Instead, he’s backing the Nuggets -1.5 in the first half.

“Across their last 10 games, the Nuggets are 6-4 ATS in the first half,” Dellera explains. “Meanwhile, the Hornets are 3-7 ATS in the first half over their last 10 games.”

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Plus, these two teams are going in opposite directions in terms of their first-half net ratings. Denver owns a near +8 net rating in the first half while Charlotte’s net rating in the opening frame is just below -4.

As a result, Dellera recommends backing the Nuggets in the first half at a much shorter number.

Comments / 0

