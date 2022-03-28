Editorial: Climate crusaders, those are fight’in words

A new study finds that temporary nature-based carbon removal can lower global peak warming levels but only if complemented by ambitious fossil fuel emission reductions. Nature-based climate solutions aim to preserve and enhance carbon storage in terrestrial or aquatic ecosystems and could be a potential contributor to Canada’s climate change mitigation strategy. “However, the risk is that carbon stored in ecosystems could be lost back to the atmosphere as a result of wildfires, insect outbreaks, deforestation or other human activities,” says Kirsten Zickfeld, a distinguished professor of climate science in Simon Fraser University’s Department of Geography who is on the research team.
