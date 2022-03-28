ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

A new open-air venue will open in Greenwich next month

By Patrick Clarke
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new open-air venue called Modern Wharf Terrace will open in Greenwich, London next month. A description on the site’s official website promises “idyllic views of Canary Wharf’s skyline across the Thames, international DJs, street food, cocktails and craft beer on tap from Brew By...

