Columbus, GA

Dee Armstrong announces homecoming celebration for her daughter

By Dee Armstrong
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saying goodbye to your child is probably the most difficult thing a mother will ever have to do. There are no words to describe it. On March 3, after an unexpected illness, my only daughter Desi passed . She was my sweetheart, my pride and...

www.wtvm.com

Patricia Christian-Green
1d ago

my Sincere condolences goes out you and your family. It's hard losing a love one. That is what God wants us to do(send them home with joy!) even though is hard for some of us to do. I lost my Mom at 83 years of age last year in June( she had cancer) I think about her every day. A person once told me that you never get over it but you only get used to them being gone, and another in so many words summed it like this.. "I knew that one day she had to die but I wasn't expecting it" so, Mrs Dee, you send her home with joy. praying for continue strength.

Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
bravotv.com

Dennis McKinley Just Posted the Best Photo of Daughter PJ on Her Birthday

Dennis McKinley is sharing the sweetest look at daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley's 3rd birthday. The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters dad has definitely given glimpses of many precious moments with his daughter, whom he shares with Porsha Williams, and recently took to Instagram to reveal a peek at how PJ spent her special day officially turning 3 years old. And, of course, it is nothing short of absolutely adorable.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SheKnows

We Want Our Kids to Look at Us the Way Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Does in This Viral Photo

Click here to read the full article. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughters, Leila and Talia, have a ton to be proud of. After all, their mom is the first Black woman to be nominated (and soon, confirmed) to the Supreme Court since its founding in 1790. The first federal public defender appointed to the court. The first justice to have represented criminal defendants since Thurgood Marshall. Need we say more? She’s amazing – but if her credentials don’t prove it, the way her daughter Leila gazes at her in admiration will. The now-viral photo is literally mom goals in one picture. It was...
Ledger-Enquirer

A goat stranded in the Chattahoochee River captured our hearts. Where is she now?

Well, way down yonder on the Chattahoochee, you might see a bald eagle, some blue herons and maybe ospreys. But goats? You don’t usually see goats. Perhaps that’s why Chattahoochee Valley residents were captivated by the social media saga of a white goat who found itself out on the rocks in Georgia’s largest river. The 3-year-old female was rescued twice from its waters in a week.
Slate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Is Trashing the Name I Swore to Give My Daughter.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I lost my best friends in a car accident when I was 19. We had literally known each other since we were in diapers. We had all these plans: travel, college, careers, and kids. All that was cut short by some a-hole who ran a red light. Since then, I vowed that if I had a daughter, I would name her after them. I am married with a son. My husband’s family has a tradition of using the grandparents’ names, especially the boys. I didn’t have a problem with this, but I am pregnant with a girl now. I have spoken at length with my husband over the years about wanting to honor my old friends. He also agreed and said he understood.
