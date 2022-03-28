ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston-based sports bar McIntyre's expanding with second San Antonio location

By Steven Santana
 2 days ago
This is a rendering of the McIntyre's location coming to Southtown, but the sports bar prides itself on its relaxed, outside atmosphere. The North Star location could look similar. (Courtesy of Marcello Martinez with 1718 Architecture)

McIntyre's, the neighborhood sports bar out of Houston, appears to already be planning expansion. While it's Southtown location is still in the works . McIntyre's is already planning another San Antonio location.

The sports bar has filed a construction permit for "McIntyre's North Star" at 86 NE Loop 410, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The address takes you to a mixed-use lot next to North Star Mall where Pluckers and several hotels are located.

It doesn't appear McIntyre's will be renovating an existing space like its Southtown counterpart, which has yet to open. The filing says the permit is for a new construction of an estimated 6,480-square-foot, single story, bar and restaurant. The North Star location is expected to be bigger than the Southtown location, which is over 3,000 square feet.

The Southtown location will be in a renovated building at 1035 S Presa Street, which used to be home to restaurant and bar The Patio. Owner Kyle Berg said in February that the Southtown location was about eight months from opening.

Construction of the planned North Star location is expected to start in May this year. Details on TDLR filings are always subject to change.

MySA reached out to Mcintyre's for comment.

