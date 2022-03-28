ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Requiem for a Quiet Man

By Patricia Sharpe
 19 hours ago
Jim Darilek, the second art director of this magazine, was a lasting influence in defining Texas Monthly’s distinctive early look. During his years here, from 1975 to 1983, he designed stories of all types, but his covers made the most lasting impression. Colorful, full of swagger, and deeply invested in the...

Reuters

Wildfire threat puts parts of Texas, U.S. Plains on alert

March 29 (Reuters) - The potential for significant wildfires fueled by parched vegetation in parts of Texas and the U.S. Plains put the region on high alert on Tuesday as gusty winds and bone-dry humidity were in the forecast. Red Flag Warnings, signaling that fires could start and spread easily,...
Garrett Chase Thomas

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our son, Garrett Chase Thomas (G-Tom). He was our world and will be deeply missed. We were unprepared for this unexpected loss, but he touched the lives of many and pray he will always be remembered for his heart, determination, and passion for life. We feel so blessed that he was our son. Garrett was 21, grew up in Argyle and passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Conway, AR. He was born on August 28, 2000, to Jennifer and Jeff (Bo) Thomas in Lewisville. Garrett graduated from Argyle High School in 2019, where he played football and baseball. He was currently attending and playing football at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. He was a junior in college and played tight end for the Bears. He was on the Dean’s List and currently had a 3.44 GPA. Garrett had a “larger than life” personality that infected any room he was in. He went full speed into life, whether it was duck hunting, fishing, football, friendships, he gave his all to everything he did. He was a Christian and we know he and his “Papa” are probably crappie fishing as we speak. Garrett is survived by his mother, father, sister’s Kristen and Kami, his grandparents Johnny & Carol Chase, his grandmother Pat Thomas, his uncle, Barry Chase, and countless relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his Papa, David Thomas.
Willie Nelson, Wife Struggled To Vote Absentee In Texas Primary

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Even country music legend Willie Nelson found it hard to vote absentee in the March 1 primary under new Texas election laws, his wife said. Nelson and his wife made two attempts before they succeeded in obtaining absentee ballots from Travis County elections officials, wife Annie D’Angelo-Nelson told the Austin American-Statesman.
Legal Draft Brewery in Arlington Closes Permanently After 6 Years of Business

Arlington brewery Legal Draft Beer Co. closed its doors in March 2022 after six years in business. According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, a home-grown restaurant was best known for its Nowhere But Texas light lager, Smash & Grab IPA and a gluten-removed beer called Free & Clear. It was located in a growing part of Arlington, near Hurtado Barbecue, Cane Rosso pizzeria and a tiki lounge named 4 Kahunas.
Most Wanted Texas Fugitive Caught in Dallas

The #1 most wanted fugitive in the state of Texas is now back in police custody. Royneco Tiun Harris was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial...
Robson Ranch Rambler — March 2022

March brings with it the promise of gardening and warm(er), sunny days. As I sit here on February 23 with freezing rain outside our window, seeing will be believing. Robson Ranch residents can be grateful that we really don’t have to brave the elements or drag ourselves out of bed on dark, frigid mornings.
