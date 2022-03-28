ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria man on parole arrested for fentanyl trafficking

By Alec Sapolin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) arrested Jason Delaney on March 24 with charges of trafficking fentanyl, a first-degree felony. Delaney, 39, was...

Valerie Sevier
2d ago

Possession of Fetenyal..should be an automatic life sentence just having it can be a life sentence to anyone who comes in contact with it!

June Thomas
1d ago

No one is in the dark about the devastation this drug is causing, particularly, in the black community. it is heartbreaking (and absolutely) unforgiving to learn of someone pushing this particular narcotic, all for the purpose of enriching themselves. As a nurse, all-to-often, I see the damage caused by repeated use of this drug. Anyone who sell this narcotic is not a friend, nor care about the black community.

#Fentanyl
