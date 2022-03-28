ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

*UPDATE* Victim Identified in Two Car Fatal Crash

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified Katelyn P. Irwin, 18, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, as the victim who died during a two car fatal crash Saturday night in the Milton area.

On March 26, 2022, at approximately 8:02 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by a 19-year-old Milford woman, was traveling westbound on Shingle Point Rd., approaching the intersection of Gravel Hill Road. At the same time, a 2009 Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by a 43-year-old Smyrna man, was traveling northbound on Gravel Hill Road, approaching the intersection of Shingle Point Road. Traffic on Gravel Hill Road has the right-of-way in this area. On Shingle Point Road, just prior to the intersection, the eastbound and westbound lanes split, with the westbound lane making a sharp right curve. As the Chevrolet Cruz approached the sharp right curve in the roadway, for unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate the curve and entered the eastbound lane of travel, continuing westbound towards Gravel Hill Road. The Cruz then entered the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Road, directly into the path of the Ford F-250. As a result, the front right of the Ford struck the front left of the Cruz in the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Road. After the collision, the Cruz came to rest upright, facing eastbound. The Ford exited the west edge of the roadway and overturned on its left side before striking a fence post and tree.

Unfortunately as a result of injuries sustained during the collision, Katelyn P. Irwin was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Sgt. Nick DeMalto by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant Heather Pepper

Released: 032822 1350

-End-

Troopers Investigate a Two Car Fatal Crash

The post *UPDATE* Victim Identified in Two Car Fatal Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
State
Delaware State
Milford, DE
Crime & Safety
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Milton, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Milford, DE
Milton, DE
Accidents
Milford, DE
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Two Car#Delaware State Police#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware School Community Mourning Death Of Beloved Principal Who Died From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Crash In Newark

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school community in Wilmington is in mourning after the death of its beloved principal. He died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark. The school district has crisis counselors available for students and staff and community are just beginning to come to terms that their principal is gone. “It’s unimaginable, it’s almost unreal,” Lisa Brewington, a friend and colleague, said. Shock and disbelief are settling in that Dr. Terrance Newton, the principal of Warner Elementary School, was killed in a motorcycle crash. “The past couple of days have been really...
WILMINGTON, DE
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot multiples times in head dies in west Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police said a teenager was fatally shot over the weekend. City police said officers were called around 1:40 a.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue in west Baltimore, where, in an alley, they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back of the head.
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
949
Followers
788
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy