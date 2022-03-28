UPDATE* Victim Identified in Two Car Fatal Crash

Delaware State Police have identified Katelyn P. Irwin, 18, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, as the victim who died during a two car fatal crash Saturday night in the Milton area.

On March 26, 2022, at approximately 8:02 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by a 19-year-old Milford woman, was traveling westbound on Shingle Point Rd., approaching the intersection of Gravel Hill Road. At the same time, a 2009 Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by a 43-year-old Smyrna man, was traveling northbound on Gravel Hill Road, approaching the intersection of Shingle Point Road. Traffic on Gravel Hill Road has the right-of-way in this area. On Shingle Point Road, just prior to the intersection, the eastbound and westbound lanes split, with the westbound lane making a sharp right curve. As the Chevrolet Cruz approached the sharp right curve in the roadway, for unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate the curve and entered the eastbound lane of travel, continuing westbound towards Gravel Hill Road. The Cruz then entered the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Road, directly into the path of the Ford F-250. As a result, the front right of the Ford struck the front left of the Cruz in the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Road. After the collision, the Cruz came to rest upright, facing eastbound. The Ford exited the west edge of the roadway and overturned on its left side before striking a fence post and tree.

Unfortunately as a result of injuries sustained during the collision, Katelyn P. Irwin was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Sgt. Nick DeMalto by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant Heather Pepper

Released: 032822 1350

-End-

Troopers Investigate a Two Car Fatal Crash

