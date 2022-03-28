ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archdale, NC

Police still looking for three armed robbers in Archdale area

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
 2 days ago
Three suspects are still at-large following Friday morning's armed robbery at Archdales Biz Center at 8843 US Hwy 311, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said security cameras showed one of the three suspects enter the business and rob a customer, taking money and their cell phone. Two other suspects held an employee at gunpoint, taking cash and other items.

No one was injured during the robberies.

Officials describe the suspects as 5'10"-6'2" black males. The first suspect was wearing tennis shoes, black pants, and a black jacket. He is further described as having short dreads. The second suspect was wearing shoes, black pants, a red and black checkered flannel shirt with a hood, wearing a cloth mask. The third suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a hood on his head and also a cloth mask.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to call 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, Det. Parrish at 336-318-6767. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-7463.

