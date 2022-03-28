ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

Heartbreaking, Missing 1-Year-Old Florida Boy Found Dead In Septic Tank

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVD6q_0esHs9k600

The Florida Missing Child Alert for the missing 1-year-old boy, Jose Lara, has been canceled, as the child was found dead Monday.

Deputies say the boy was found dead in a septic tank on Monday afternoon after Jose Lara was reported missing on Sunday at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Lara was playing outside in his Crescent City home’s backyard at around 1:15 p.m. His mother then went back inside of the home to take care of Jose’s sibling, according to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say when his mother came back around, Jose was gone.

Local authorities later found Jose’s body submerged in a nearby septic tank after removing an improvised cover made of plywood and brushes.

Authorities say they do not believe foul play was a factor in this case.

Comments

Samantha Anderson
2d ago

1 years old??? like come on why was he left by himself ?? no foul play ???so he claimed in a tank ??

Reply(2)
6
