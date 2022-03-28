ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky: A Timeline of Their Romance

The perfect match! Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky first fueled romance rumors in December 2019 and have continued to celebrate their love for one another since.

Romance rumors began after the pair were seen spending New Year’s Eve 2020 together in Las Vegas. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Polansky attended Gaga's Super Bowl performance two months later.

The Grammy winner (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) and the Parker Group CEO celebrated their first Valentine's Day together that same month. While a source told Us that they were “having fun," it wasn't long until things got serious.

In April 2020, the "Stupid Love" singer confirmed that she loved Polansky during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe .

The duo spent a lot of time together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The songwriter cuddled up to her boyfriend in an Instagram post that she captioned, “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves.”

The pop star and her boyfriend continued to find happiness together, with a source telling Us in June 2020 that Gaga “loves to be wined and dined and taken care of , and Michael certainly does that for her."

“He loves to take care of her and spoil her, and they love to travel together. Michael is very wealthy and likes to treat her to nice things and experiences,” the insider added.

After Polansky was seen supporting the star during her performance at Joe Biden 's presidential inauguration, a source exclusively shared with Us that he “brings real stability to her life."

The entrepreneur continued to show his love for Gaga on her birthday in March 2021 when he sent flowers to her on the set of House of Gucci in Rome. “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” the musician captioned an Instagram photo of the gift . “I love you honey 💕.”

Relive the couple's romance by scrolling through the photos below!



Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES


