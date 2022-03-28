ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Lehrer: Time for compromise in Sun City is now

Sun City Independent
 2 days ago

As they say, “when in doubt, try, try again.”

I truly believe there is finally agreement on both sides that nothing will change overnight and not everyone will be happy all of the time. All I can really say is, “Enough already” — the time is now to get moving in a direction that we can all accept.

Compromise, cooperation and consideration of all concerns needs to take center stage. We cannot continue to re-evaluate and second guess all the decisions that have been made prior to now. It is simply not rational, nor productive, to constantly go back and forth, beating the same drum over and over.

While it may seem to some that opportunity for input is being restricted as we move towards a new meeting format, the true and honest intention is to allow the free flow of ideas — while still maintaining some semblance of order along with the ability to conduct formal business meetings in a timely manner.

The repeated stating of each person’s opinion is to no one’s benefit. The fact of the matter is we need to start moving forward with projects as agreed upon, knowing that the best interests of all truly are the desired outcome.

There have been many in the community who have patiently waited for “their turn” and to undermine those intentions by claiming one need overrides another is disheartening. Perhaps even wrong.

Even those who felt the Grand Avenue project was unnecessary must agree that the relocation of clubs to these new spaces has given them the opportunity to prosper and thrive now that they have been allocated the proper facilities and space necessary.

Please give us your input —kindly. Your thoughts are vital and necessary. The board needs to hear and consider the concerns of all members. Your input is valid, important and necessary. But the bottom line is that decisions must make sense for the entire community. Jumping into the middle of processes that are well underway only serves to stall approval of improvements that are needed to keep Sun City vibrant and desirable for al for years to come. The phrase, “That train has left the station,” must be adhered to and respected at a certain point in time.

Compromise, by definition, requires each side to give and take. Not every personal want, opinion and viewpoint carries equal weight. But at this point, the bickering must end. We need to move forward and get back to the business of managing the needs and desires of all as best we can. Please let us move on and work towards a way to make changes that are necessary and compatible for the whole, not only the few who remain adamant that they seem to know best.

Let us work for everyone’s benefit. No one’s opinion is the absolute right or the only point of view that should be considered. Compromise is a 2-way relationship; we really need to try to play nice with each other.

I believe the directors who are currently seated on the Recreation Centers of Sun City board are trying their best and are willing to make improvements. But it takes time. Please be willing to help us achieve what in the long run I hope are positive steps that will move us in the right direction and in line with the wishes of the community for more involvement and self-governance.

Editor’s Note: Dale Lehrer is Recreation Centers of Sun City board president for 2022.

