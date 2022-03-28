PHOTOS: Monday morning fire destroys Ripley home
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) said a Monday morning fire destroyed a Ripley home on Trace Fork Road.
RVFD tried to extinguish the flames. Stations 60 and 20 and Jackson County EMS assisted the scene.
The house was heavily engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Unfortunately, the home was "a total loss," the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department said.
