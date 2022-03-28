ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

17 Father’s Day Gifts, Because It’ll Be Here Soon

By Shelby Deering
Food52
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI tend to be an early shopper when it comes to gifts and I love searching for the perfect present whether it's a beautiful coffee table books or something more utilitarian like a great T-shirt or tool. As someone who’s known to have all her Christmas shopping done in October, it’s...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

Stranger Crafts Sweetest Gift To Remind Grieving Woman Of Her Late Grandma.

Sometimes strangers surprise us in the most amazing ways. Leslie Ann Powers was scrolling through Facebook when she spotted an item on a page about strange secondhand items found at thrift shops. Her grandmother had recently passed away, and she was trying to take her mind off of the pain. Suddenly, she saw a post about a familiar crocheted pillow. It was the exact same one her grandmother had always kept on her couch!
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Minute Gifts#Procrastinators#Fatherhood#Christmas#Cooking#Shopping#Mother S Day#Sill
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Apple
FUN 107

My Husband Locked Away My Phone & The Results Were Eye-Opening

Let’s face it, our cell phones are an extension of our bodies. So, when my husband brought home a lockbox to cut down on our screen time, I was less than amused. But after coming face to face with my phone addiction, I’m here to tell you that a lockbox may be the best thing to happen to you and your family’s relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

I’m worth £2.3m thanks to a hobby I started in my parents’ home – I’ve even hired mum, when she’s annoying I fire her

AFTER leaving school at 16, Gemma Wright knew that she wanted to be her own boss - just like her mum. Having watched Gill, 58, work as a beauty therapist out of the family home in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, the ambitious teen took a spray-tanning course in 2008 and quickly started building up a customer base in her local area.
SKIN CARE
The Guardian

My mum’s memory was fading, until we made curtains together – a beautiful parting gift

“Things to ask Kate”. I spot the scrap of paper with this heading, on the kitchen table. My 84-year-old mum is dishing up lunch, talking animatedly about “the bloody government doing bugger all” about Ukrainian refugees. “It is so awful,” I reply, picking up the envelope and handing it to her. “Are there some things you want help with, Mum?” “Oh yes,” she replies, standing up again. “Where have I put my glasses?” I glance at the cooker to check the rings are all off and pick up the newspaper cutting she handed me when I arrived that she wants me to read. “Do you know,” she says, “I was writing an email at 5am and all of a sudden it just vanished. Vanished.” She turns to look at me, opening her eyes and hands wide to signal the void it’s fallen into. “I’ll have a look and see if I can find it,” I say, wondering whether to ask if she checked the drafts folder.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy