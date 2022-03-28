ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean Cummins

Sorbie Tower

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorbie Tower is the ancient seat of clan Hannay, a fortified tower house that dates back to the late 16th century. The tower is a five-story building, with a grand hall on the first floor and cellars and a kitchen on the ground level. It was built for Alexander...

