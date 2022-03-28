Sorbie Tower

Crews began demolishing the Lewisville water tower on Wednesday morning. The tower, which has been Lewisville’s landmark since 1960, is no longer part of the city’s water distribution system. This type of tower typically has a functional lifespan of 50 years, according to James Kunke, community relations and tourism director for the city of Lewisville. Last year, a working group of residents researched how much it would cost to repair, restore and re-paint the tower, and provided a detailed cost estimate of about $783,000 to the Lewisville City Council. An attempted community fundraiser raised less than $10,000 in pledges.
