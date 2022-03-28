Florida gas prices are beginning to dip, but for how long?
2 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — Gas prices across the U.S. are beginning to level off weeks after the nation saw the steady increase of gas prices spike to record levels. But, is that trend here to stay?. Just one week ago, the national average price of gas was $4.25 per...
Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
SKY high gas prices look to be here for a while - but you can cut costs by fuelling on a certain of the week. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine presses on, crude prices keep going up. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.25...
Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
Experts are saying high gas prices may be fueling the surge in theft at gas stations across the U.S. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports from LA where prices are some of the highest in the country. March 22, 2022.
The possibility that the national average of regular gasoline falls under $4 per gallon in the coming weeks is growing stronger, according to an industry expert. Although it's nearly "impossible to tell what will happen," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business that the "odds are rising, however, that we're heading back under $4" per gallon for the national average.
It’s not your imagination: The huge spike in gas prices over the last few weeks has been historic. The average price of regular gas around the country climbed from $3.53 per gallon on February 21 to $4.32 on March 14. That's a 22% jump, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), representing the fastest rate for rising gas prices over a three-week span since the agency began tracking this data in 1990.
BOSTON (CBS) – Sharply rising gas prices are about to make your next Uber ride a bit more expensive.
Starting on Wednesday, the ride-hailing company is rolling out a temporary “fuel fee.” The money will go directly to drivers.
That means customers will pay about 45 cents more for each Uber Eats order, or up to 55 cents more per ride.
Uber said it will re-evaluate the surcharge in 60 days.
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gas in Massachusetts is $4.35, which is about 86 cents more than it was just one month ago.
California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
