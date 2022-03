LARAMIE -- The questions are more plentiful than answers. And there are a lot more than just five of them. There's your understatement of the spring. What will this Wyoming football team look like in 2022? Who will step under center for the Cowboys? Will Craig Bohl's offense open up even a smidgen entering year nine? How will they replace the numerous impact players who waltzed out the door after the Potato Bowl victory?

