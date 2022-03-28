ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

8 people rescued from ice floe in Lake Michigan bay

By Brandon Champion
Kalamazoo Gazette
 2 days ago
Eight people needed to be rescued from an ice floe in the Bay of Green Bay over the weekend. Rescue crews from the Little River Fire Department, Oconto Fire Department, U.S....

Kalamazoo Gazette
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive

