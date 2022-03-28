8 people rescued from ice floe in Lake Michigan bay
Eight people needed to be rescued from an ice floe in the Bay of Green Bay over the weekend. Rescue crews from the Little River Fire Department, Oconto Fire Department, U.S....www.mlive.com
Eight people needed to be rescued from an ice floe in the Bay of Green Bay over the weekend. Rescue crews from the Little River Fire Department, Oconto Fire Department, U.S....www.mlive.com
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0