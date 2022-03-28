ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ford, Grant, Gray, Haskell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche;...

alerts.weather.gov

