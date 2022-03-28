[WATCH] Is Hudson Yards Good For New York?

In a nutshell: A suave hotel designed for fitness fans in NYC’s newest glossy complex.The neighbourhoodEquinox has a plum position in Hudson Yards, a fairly new real estate complex surrounded by high-rise buildings and shops. It’s not the most soulful of areas – and while it might soon develop some character, it currently feels a little too big and glossy. Take the central “Vessel” – a huge bronze staircase that sits adjacent to the hotel. Designed to be a central artistic landmark, it looks like something out of a sci-fi film you wouldn’t dare go near, let alone climb. The...

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO