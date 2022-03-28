[WATCH] Is Hudson Yards Good For New York?

Construction is nearing completion on 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story commercial supertall in Hudson Yards. Designed by Foster + Partners and developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties, the 1,011-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 2.9 million square feet of office space, making it the largest building by volume in the first phase of Related’s Hudson Yards complex. ArcelorMittal provided the steel, Langan Engineering is the civil and environmental engineer, and WSP is the structural and MEP engineer for the project, which occupies a full-block parcel bound by West 34th Street to the north, Tenth Avenue to the east, West 33rd Street to the south, and Hudson Boulevard to the west.
