Florida Atlantic head coach Joan Joyce has passed away, the school announced on Sunday morning. “We are very saddened to learn of Coach Joyce’s passing,” FAU athletic director Brian White said in a statement. “Joan was one of the pillars that FAU Athletics was built upon. She was a legend in many ways and leaves a legacy at FAU and beyond that is unmatched. We are forever grateful for her nearly three decades of service to FAU and her student-athletes.”

