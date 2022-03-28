ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

State Supreme Court Says Injured BRPD Officer Can Sue BLM Organizer

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Supreme Court says a Baton Rouge police officer injured during a 2016 protest can sue a...

