State Supreme Court Says Injured BRPD Officer Can Sue BLM Organizer

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Supreme Court is being asked for a second time to decide whether a state law requiring gun owners to have a firearm permit is unconstitutional - a question the court previously declined to answer. The case involves a White County resident, Vivian Claudine Brown, who was charged in March 2017 with possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner's Identification, or FOID card. The charge was filed after her husband had called the White County Sheriff's Office to report that she had fired a gun in their home. When officers arrived, they found a rifle beside her bed but no evidence that she had fired it.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO