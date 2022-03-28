ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: DCSO releases name of driver killed in crash

By Seth Austin
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzsYE_0esHncfV00

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office have released the name of the driver killed in a fatal crash on the Wendell Ford Expressway on Sunday.

According to DCSO, 53-year-old Brian Calloway of Owensboro was driving eastbound on the Wendell Ford Expressway when he veered off the roadway striking the concrete pillar bridge support of Highway 603. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Calloway’s passenger, an 83-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she is still listed in critical condition.

Police say Calloway was not wearing his seat belt, but say he may have died from a medical condition that caused the crash. The collision is still under investigation.

