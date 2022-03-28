ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Wardrobe Breakdown: Timothee Chalamet At The Oscars 22′

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA bare chested hunk showed up on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards last night and it just so happen to be celebrity hot throb, Timothee Chalamet! The star from Dune that...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Heidi Klum On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Live’

The lovely Supermodel, Heidi Klum made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about partnering up with Snoop Dogg to record “Chai Tea with Heidi” and hunting down Rod Stewart before showing Jimmy some dance moves. She looked amazing as usual wearing a sexy lacey look with thigh-high boots! She always loves to play with fashion and I really liked this outfit on her, she looked comfortable, relaxed and flirty! More pics inside and what she was wearing…
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Toya Johnson At Pilar’s Birthday Party

The weather was perfect this past weekend and great for a fun party! Toya Johnson attended reality star Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar’s birthday party with her daughter Reign. They were too cute for words when they showed up! You gotta love a great tea party and the girls were styled to the nines in their garbs. Toya opted out for an asymmetrical styled pink ruffled dress with sandals for the occasion. She has always said that she loves a great themed-party and her and her mini me looked adorable. More pictures inside and the what she was wearing…
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Wardrobe#Diamonds
Vogue Magazine

Zendaya’s Oscars Shirt Has Shades of ’90s Sharon Stone

Zendaya, queen of the red carpet mic drop moment, seemed to have been reading from the same style playbook as her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars 2022. While Timothée went shirtless underneath his beaded Saint Laurent suiting, Zendaya wore a Valentino silk blouse so minuscule it rivaled Miu Miu’s viral sexy preppy looks of the season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Shimmered at Every Turn in Dramatic Pre-Oscars Gown

Lady Gaga might have skipped the Oscars red carpet, but she's still set to present at the award show. The "House of Gucci" actor stopped by an Oscars viewing party hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation before making her way to the main event. In a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, Gaga dressed in a strapless tulle gown in a gorgeous pale yellow shade. The dramatic number from Rodarte was adorned with tiny glittering sequins, which subtly sparkled at every turn.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jessica Chastain Shimmers in Gucci Sequined Dress at 2022 Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Chastain shimmered on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars. The Oscar-nominated actress, who is the front-runner to win best actress for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” dazzled on the red carpet in a custom dress by Gucci. Chastain’s look is a purple tulle halter-neck gown embellished with a gradient bronze-to-lilac design made entirely of sequins. The gown’s hem was also designed with a lilac ruffle trim.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsPhotos of the Best Oscars...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Talking With Tami

Model Winnie Harlow Shares 7 Days, 7 Looks With Vogue

Vogue recently reached out to model Winnie Harlow to put 7 looks together in 7 days. I love her style and she can wear just about anything. She talked about wearing micro minis and posing for paparazzi while showing off her outfits for the week. It was refreshing to see how she styles her outfits for different occasions.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Kevin Costner’s Sunglasses Stole the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

While everyone has been freaking out and tweeting about The Slap, I found myself hunting the news over something else entirely: Kevin Costner’s super stylish sunglasses. The star of Peacock‘s hit series Yellowstone hit the red carpet with his wife Christine Baumgartner wearing a tux, but added a pair of sunglasses to his look for the evening. My search for these coveted pair of shades didn’t take me too long–and, as I discovered, they’re not too pricey, either. Sold by Oliver Peoples, the Ollis Sun Sunglasses feature a sleek jet-black design with simple silver markings highlighting the front and sides of...
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

REFRESH YOUR SPRING WARDROBE WITH

Look good, feel good. That mantra is one we know all too well, and at times being our best self requires looking the best. Trends come and go and fashion can certainly be fleeting, but what’s never going out of style is staying true to your core and embracing the activities and hobbies that you love.
APPAREL
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at 2022 Oscars Cause Spike in ‘Unisex Fashion’ Searches

Click here to read the full article. After the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, it seems fans were intrigued by the blurring of gender norms among the red carpet looks. “Dune” stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, in particular, veered away from the traditional awards ceremony attire, opting for more gender neutral looks. The singer-actress wore a custom Valentino look designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli that consisted of a white satin cropped button-down blouse paired with a sequined silver skirt with flowing train.More from WWDPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy