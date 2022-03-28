ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

World Autism Acceptance Month recognized in Barton County

During their weekly meeting last week, the Barton County Commission proclaimed April 2022 as "World Autism Acceptance Month" in Barton County. Roz Neeland, Chairman of the Autism Committee with the Pilot Club, is the grandmother of an 11-year-old diagnosed with an...

Great Bend Post

First 'Pints & Politics' in Barton County April 13

Pints & Politics brings the business community together to discuss current and future political topics that impact our community and businesses. This freewheeling discussion takes place in a social, happy hour atmosphere at Dry Lake Brewing, 1305 Main Street in Great Bend on April 13. Chat and chew over Pints...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

No reports of bird flu in Barton County

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced last Friday that avian influenza, commonly known as the bird flu, was identified in Sedgwick and Dickinson counties. No cases have been reported yet in Barton or neighboring counties. Jason Wagner, Wildlife Manager at Cheyenne Bottoms, explains why the disease can be a problem...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. accepts grant to help pregnant teens

The Barton County Commission has accepted a grant for more than $3,800 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to help pregnant teens in the county. Those funds will augment an $8,300 grant previously awarded to the county. Barton County Health Director Karen Winkelman told commissioners how the extra...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
UpNorthLive.com

Benzie County transportation service recognized by the state

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Benzie Bus helps connect community members through its transportation services, but it's what the business is doing for employees that is being recognized by state leaders. The Michigan Department of Health and Human services awarded Benzie Bus for its healthy work environment. Benzie Bus received...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Great Bend Post

Barton County students concerned about vaping

A group of local high school and middle school students attended Wednesday's meeting of the Barton County Commission to let commissioners know what they are doing to cut down on teen smoking and vaping. The students are part of a youth-led organization called the Youth Crew. They talked about their visit to the State Capitol on March 3 for "Take Down Tobacco Day" where they met with the county's state legislators.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (3/23)

Action from the Wednesday, March 23, 2022, by the Barton County Commission meeting:. PROCLAMATION 2022-03: Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball, Outstanding 2021 - 2022 Season: -The Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball team had another outstanding season. The Lady Oilers finished the season with a 24 – 1 record, taking their 8th consecutive state championship, winning a Kansas-record 25 consecutive state playoff games and holding a 227-5 record (since 2014). The adopted Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and recognizes the student athletes, coaching staff and school administration for their commitment to excellence as the Lady Oilers continue to make history. It also declares March 23, 2022, as Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball Day. The team includes Kylie Kempke, Grace Lamatsch, Ryann Metro, Karma Sieliet, Marilyn Soeken and Libby Warta, Freshmen; Kashlin Beck, Melissa Donecker, Addy Ogle, Taylor Sheehy and Mollie Steiner, Sophomores; Brynna Hammeke, Reese McGuire and Kyla Metro, Juniors; and Kailynn Depperschmidt, Madie McGuire, and Kassidy Nixon, Seniors and Coach Pat Stiles, Coach Jim Ryan, Managers: Ashlyn Armstrong, Emma Hickel, Valentina Cellesi, Video: Riley Thompson Principal Toby Holmes and Superintendent Greg Clark. Coach Stiles was then given a plaque for the Barton County Commissioners Hall of Fame. It was noted that the Coach has a perfect 25-0 record and, along with the team, holds over 18 different state records.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

New report aims to guide community health efforts in Kansas

MANHATTAN – The nationwide Cooperative Extension System is taking a long view of health in America’s communities. Elaine Johannes, a youth development specialist and associate professor in Kansas State University’s Department of Applied Human Sciences, said many of her colleagues from land-grant universities across the United States and several national health experts recently formed a task force to develop a framework for improving health and achieving health equity.
MANHATTAN, KS
Morning Journal

Lorain County: Vision of Beauty Cotillion to recognize seniors

The fourth annual Vision of Beauty Cotillion will present this year’s debutantes at 6 p.m., March 19, at The 8820, located at 8820 Bender Road in North Ridgeville. Sponsored by the Lorain County Section of National Council Negro Women Inc., eight young women who are Elyria High School seniors, along with two from Lorain High School and one from Marion L. Steele High School will receive honors for their commitment to their communities and their transition into adulthood, according to a news release.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Great Bend Post

Barton CC eliminating more book costs for classes

Call it changing with the times. Barton Community College realized they needed to reduce or eliminate expensive book costs when it was possible for students. The Great Bend college started the movement called Open Educational Resources (OER) to cut textbook expenses and encourage instructors to shift to other resources to teach their students.
GREAT BEND, KS
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County: Recognizes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

The Franklin County Commissioners have proclaimed March to be Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Franklin County and are drawing attention to the unlimited potential possessed by all residents, including individuals with developmental disabilities, to live, work and thrive in Franklin County. Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month highlights the importance of inclusion...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Great Bend Post

Barton County and Great Bend boards discuss area issues

Monday evening nearly marked the one-year anniversary of the Barton County Commission and the Great Bend City Council sitting down to find ways to work together better. The two governing bodies met up again at the Great Bend Events Center to discuss a few agenda items, but mostly to brainstorm ideas and concerns facing the area.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kansas man lost $30,000 in texting scam

A Saline County man is out $30,000 after falling for a texting scam involving an alleged woman. An elderly Saline County man started a texting conversation with someone claiming to be a woman, according to Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes. At first, the conversation was just friendly chat between two people who supposedly had being older and lonely in common, he said.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Caregiver education program coming to Great Bend

The KU Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, along with Clara Barton Medical Center, Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging, and University of Kansas Health System Care Collaborative, is bringing a free caregiver education program to Great Bend April 6. Join Michelle Niedens, L.S.C.S.W., Director, Cognitive Care Network, KU Alzheimer’s Disease...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Adopt a highway, keep Barton County clean

Make a difference in your community and help the environment at the same time – join the Adopt-A-Highway program in Kansas. Litter is unsightly and unsafe, and it has a negative impact on both residents and visitors to Kansas. But every section of highway right of way cleaned by participating groups adds up to many miles of nice-looking roadsides for everyone to enjoy. This helps to raise awareness on the negative effects of pollution and the positive aspects of a clean community.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks commissioners recognize anniversary of county library system

READING, Pa. –The Berks County Board of Commissioners on Thursday presented Amy Resh, system administrator for Berks County Public Libraries, a proclamation in recognition of the 35th anniversary of the county library system. Resh noted that the recognition was being given in conjunction with National Library Week, April 3-9.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: $600,000 loss in rural Kansas fire

More than $600,000 worth of property was destroyed in a Friday evening fire west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that a 38-year-old Saline County man was working on a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta in a building on his property in the 2500 block of Cottonwood Lane when the car caught fire.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Meet the League of Women Voters of Barton County board

From the League of Women Voters of Barton County... Amid the effects of the pandemic and the rise of electronic platforms for meetings, a new board of directors for the local League of Women Voters has formed. The state League co-presidents came from Topeka and Wichita last summer to assist with this endeavor. The new board would be delighted to introduce themselves to you at the “Meet the Board” program on Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the lower-level meeting room at the Great Bend Public Library.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WMDT.com

Sussex County family bringing awareness to autism with inflatables

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A family-owned business is hosting a spring grand opening event that will support Autism awareness day. The Carannante’s own Tony’s Pizza and Pasta in Bridgeville, and more recently, ‘All About Inflatables by L & N’, a party rental company. They tell us, they were blessed with a son who has autism, and while their business helps bring smiles to kids’ faces, they say they wanted to support other families too.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
