U.S. Army veteran and former Texas state trooper Le Roy Torres is seeking justice and is hoping the Supreme Court will provide it. On Tuesday, the highest judicial bench in the U.S. is set to hear the case of Torres, an Army reservist who claims he was forced to resign from his post as a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Torres claims that his ouster came after experiencing the effects of extensive lung damage he developed after his exposure to burn pits while serving as a U.S. army reservist in Balad, Iraq. His case of wrongful termination has been stalled in the Texas courts since 2017. Torres is hopeful that the Supreme Court will rule in his favor.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO