ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Calexico firefighters express their concerns about their lowest base pay in Imperial Valley

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHxfK_0esHmmO800

City Council is working with the Calexico Fire Dept. to give them a fair pay.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Fire Department is worried about their staffing and retention rate due to their low base pay.

During a city council meeting on March 16th, the Calexico Firefighters Association presented a powerpoint displaying their workload compared to the El Centro and Brawley Fire Dept.

Firefighter Josh Paddock compared their amount of calls to the El Centro Fire Dept in 2021.

"The comparisons I want to bring up is 5,300 calls in their city compared to our 5,100. We do pretty much the same call volume. We do run on half the budget as them for our fire department to complete pretty much the same demand that's required," said Paddock.

Calexico's Mayor Javier Moreno says he appreciates the fire department for their hard work and being patient.

Moreno says the city council and staff are working with city administration to diligently approach these concerns the firefighters have to solve the long standing issues pertaining to compensation and staffing.

"I can assure you that based off conversations we had, we have a progressive approach which they are in agreement. They are very happy with what we are proposing back and forth," said Mayor Moreno.

Mayor Moreno couldn't expand on the proposal because of confidential issues.

The post Calexico firefighters express their concerns about their lowest base pay in Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Centro, CA
City
Calexico, CA
City
Brawley, CA
Local
California Government
El Centro, CA
Government
Calexico, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Firefighters#Fire Department#Express#The Calexico Fire Dept#Brawley Fire Dept#The El Centro Fire Dept#Paddock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy