Washington, DC

Graphic video shows dog being slammed to ground, kicked in Southeast DC

By Katie Barlow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A graphic video captured on a Ring doorbell camera in D.C. shows a person slamming a dog to the ground and kicking it in an incident that's now being investigated. The video was recorded at...

Lisa Duncan-Jeter
2d ago

This kind of Monster needs to have this dog taken away from him. His name and picture should be plastered everywhere. So everyone knows what kind of human he really is!

2d ago

It saddens me deeply to see this video. Having a dog is a privilege, not a requirement. People who do not have love for dogs simply should not own one. It would give me great pleasure to see that poor dog take a chunk out of that monster’s leg.

Ann Briscoe
1d ago

someone needs to fo to him what he did to his 🐕, then take his pooch from him. he doesn't deserve to be an owner mad😠

WJLA

WATCH: Video shows pickpocket in action, DC police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police detectives requested the public's assistance in identifying the people involved in a March 15th robbery in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera in this video below. The suspects approached the victim from behind on March...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Whose Son Warned FBI Is Now a Convicted Criminal

An armed Texas militia member accused of leading a “vigilante mob” to breach the U.S. Capitol became the first Jan. 6 rioter to get convicted by a jury on Tuesday. Forty-nine-year-old Guy Reffitt was found guilty of all five counts against him, including bringing a gun to the Capitol grounds, as part of a MAGA mob that stormed the seat of the government to stop the electoral certification of President Joe Biden. After the siege, Reffitt came home and threatened his two children to keep quiet about his involvement in the riots.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect is turned in to the FBI by his ex-girlfriend

A Texas man was arrested after his now ex-girlfriend identified him to the FBI as allegedly being at the US Capitol on 6 January.Geoffrey Shough, 37, is facing civil disorder charges for allegedly joining the crowd of rioters that overwhelmed police officers and forcibly entered the US Capitol building.Shough was captured on video waving a Texas flag and wearing a jacket over what appeared to be a body armour vest, along with a ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves, according to the Department of Justice.Despite allegedly being one of the first to enter the US Capitol building, his identity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJLA

Man found shot to death inside vehicle: DC Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are investigating the homicide of a man with no fixed address. On March 19th, detectives found a man unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue SE. D.C. Fire and EMS also responded to the...
WASHINGTON, DC

