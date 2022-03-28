Missing Georgia teenager found with man in Northumberland County

SUNBURY, Northumberland County (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing teenager from Georgia was found with a man in Northumberland County.

According to a release from Sunbury police, 22-year-old Christian Eugene Music Jackman, whose last registered address was in Orange Park, Florida, was found in Sunbury with an unnamed 17-year-old who had been reported missing from Georgia.

Police had originally been called to the scene because of a report of a suspicious person(s) outside the Turkey Hill Minit Market on North Front Street.

Jackman was arrested and taken to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $175,000 bail. He faces charges of kidnapping, child endangerment, and other related charges. He will also face charges in Georgia.

The female was taken to Northumberland County Children and Youth until she was picked up by her mother.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.