Residents can make their voices heard for Clermont’s latest comprehensive plan update starting next week, as the town begins its process for its five-year plan. The planning process is designed to ensure that major projects and policies for the community are developed with public input, said Adam Hazell, the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission’s planning director. Clermont’s plan will likely focus on containing growth along Cleveland Highway, but it will be up to public input, Hazell said.

CLERMONT, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO