1 dead following 2-vehicle crash in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash in Hendersonville on Monday.

It happened on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, near the Gallatin Pike bypass, just before 12 p.m.

Authorities say the crash involved a commercial vehicle and an SUV.

There is one confirmed fatality, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, but there is no word on any other possible injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Vietnam Veterans Parkway were closed as authorities investigated and cleaned up the scene, but the road has since fully reopened.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

