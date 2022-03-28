ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Suspect in custody after man found shot to death on I-85 in Jackson County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have a person in custody who they say shot and killed a man on Interstate 85.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned the massive search ended with the alleged shooter hiding in a barn.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to I-85 northbound near mile marker 144 after 3 a.m. Monday.

Deputies found a man shot on the interstate. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office shut down lanes of I-85 as they searched for evidence and a possible suspect in the area. Deputies called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help and had their K9 units on the ground searching.

Just after 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed they caught the suspect.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Magnum said that while on the road, Donald Carter, 67, got into an argument with a workmate, Samuel Sanders, 71. Both are from Philadelphia.

“They were doing some type of work here over the weekend and were headed back,” she said.

Then, Carter became violent, Magnum said.

“I don’t know what the argument was about, but there was some type of argument and he fired the shot,” she said.

A 22-year-old grandson of the victim who also was in the truck jumped and called 911. When paramedics and deputies arrived, they did their best to try to revive the victim.

Magnum said Carter ran away. A lane of I-85 was closed for hours as deputies searched for the gunman and processed the crime scene. He was found hiding near some chicken houses.

“He was located in a building close to the chicken farm by the owner of the chicken farm,” Magnum said.

She said the Carter was sitting on a handgun when deputies took him into custody, but offered no resistance.

©2022 Cox Media Group

