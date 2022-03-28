ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Toddler Has Hilarious Reaction To Trying Sparkling Water For The First Time

By Cameron // Middays
kiss951.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet is full of hilarious content, and this has to be my favorite video I’ve seen today! A video of a toddler trying sparkling water for the first time is going...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkling Water#Water Bottle#Toddler
BGR.com

People actually screamed at the TV over this insane Wheel of Fortune moment on Tuesday

This Wheel of Fortune puzzle during Tuesday’s episode of the popular game show was ridiculously e-a-s-y. We’ve covered crazy game show moments in the past, like the time an absolute maniac set a new Plinko record on The Price is Right. A puzzle during the March 1 episode of Wheel of Fortune, however, produced a few minutes of gameplay that some social media users were already declaring as the dumbest point in the show’s history. And it all stemmed from the fact that most of the contestants clearly didn’t understand what it means for someone to have a feather in their cap.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey reflects on hair transformation after developing ‘baseball-sized bald spot’

Matthew McConaughey has addressed his full head of hair and revealed how he transformed it through dedication and a hair-growth ointment.The actor, 52, was asked about his formerly thinning hair, and what he did to change it, during an interview with LadBible, where he revealed that he grew his hair back by “fully committing” to applying a topical ointment every day.According to McConaughey, who acknowledged that he “didn’t have any of this” as he showed the interviewer the hair growing in around his hairline and also had a “silver dollar” spot where he was balding on the back of...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Mom Confronts Wendy’s Manager for ”Harassing” Her Daughter in Viral TikTok

Working your first job can be an intimidating prospect no matter what age you are, but it can be especially stressful if you're a teenager. Mostly because you're still (probably) very much a child. You're still raising your hand to ask if you can go to the bathroom. You still probably can't get a credit card in your name, and you wouldn't even be able to book a hotel room or rent a car without some kind of crazy cash deposit and/or someone else signing off as a guarantor.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

The Too Loud Challenge Is Just the Latest Dance Trend to Go Viral on TikTok

Challenges and trends on TikTok come and go as quickly as users can post videos, which is why it seems like there's a new dance trend on the platform basically every day. Most recently, the Too Loud Challenge has been trending on the platform, and while there are plenty of videos of people doing the challenge, some are wondering what the challenge is and why it's called that.
THEATER & DANCE
Motherly

This list of what a stay-at-home mom does in one day is truly astounding

Becoming a stay-at-home mom is not something that I took on lightly. When I was pregnant with my daughter, I was in a job that I wasn’t in love with (quite simply, it wasn’t writing) and I couldn’t imagine having to leave her all day every day. I decided that staying home was the best thing for both her and for me. I had built up a good amount of savings and paid down debt, so I knew that we would be able to swing it financially on just my husband’s income, at least for a while. Even though things have come a long way, there is still a stigma attached to being a stay-at-home mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy