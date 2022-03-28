Toddler Has Hilarious Reaction To Trying Sparkling Water For The First Time

Becoming a stay-at-home mom is not something that I took on lightly. When I was pregnant with my daughter, I was in a job that I wasn’t in love with (quite simply, it wasn’t writing) and I couldn’t imagine having to leave her all day every day. I decided that staying home was the best thing for both her and for me. I had built up a good amount of savings and paid down debt, so I knew that we would be able to swing it financially on just my husband’s income, at least for a while. Even though things have come a long way, there is still a stigma attached to being a stay-at-home mom.

