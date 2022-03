DENVER (AP) — One of Colorado's most popular mountains is a step closer to being renamed in honor of the state's Indigenous people. Clear Creek County commissioners voted Tuesday to recommend changing Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Arapaho were known as the Blue Sky People, and the Cheyenne hold an annual renewal of life ceremony called Blue Sky.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO