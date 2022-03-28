ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

[3/28/22] Latest COVID Numbers

kozi.com
 2 days ago

The latest COVID case numbers are looking better. The most recent report from the Chelan-Douglas Health District says the two week incidence rate as of midweek is 124 per hundred thousand residents, that’s down...

www.kozi.com

Comments / 0

MedicalXpress

Incidence of TB increased 9.4 percent in U.S. during 2021

The incidence of tuberculosis (TB) in the United States increased 9.4 percent during 2021, according to research published in the March 25 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Noting that the steadily decreasing incidence of TB during 1993 to 2019 slowed...
U.S. POLITICS
KXLY

UW Medicine finds BA.2 subvariant in 25% of new COVID cases

SEATTLE, Wash. — A new omicron subvariant responsible for a wave of new COVID-19 cases in Europe in Asia may sweep the U.S. soon. The BA.2 variant currently accounts for about 25 percent of new COVID-19 cases sequenced by the UW Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratory. The lab first detected...
SEATTLE, WA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: A slow steady decline

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations, recorded infections and positivity rates continued to decline though perhaps at a slower rate (depending on the data source). R Number estimates remain relatively low. The defacto Chairman of Public Health has announced that a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

MCHD director encouraged by latest COVID numbers

Toni Corona doesn't have a COVID crystal ball, and as the pandemic reaches the two-year mark, she's not about to predict when it will end. But Corona, who is director of the Madison County Health Department, sees reason for optimism as the case numbers continue to trend in a positive direction. "I've got nothing but hopefulness on the horizon, but I couldn't begin to tell when the pandemic will be over," Corona said. "We're certainly better off than where we have been with the advancement and the availability of vaccines and boosters and the various types of treatment that relate to COVID, such as monoclonal antibodies and the antivirals.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
protocol.com

The Silenced No More Act just became law in Washington state

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the Silenced No More Act into law, making Washington the second state in the nation after California to put rules in place that prevent businesses from imposing non-disclosure agreements that bar workers from discussing certain kinds of illegal harassment and discrimination. The law, which...
WASHINGTON STATE

