[3/28/22] Latest COVID Numbers

Toni Corona doesn't have a COVID crystal ball, and as the pandemic reaches the two-year mark, she's not about to predict when it will end. But Corona, who is director of the Madison County Health Department, sees reason for optimism as the case numbers continue to trend in a positive direction. "I've got nothing but hopefulness on the horizon, but I couldn't begin to tell when the pandemic will be over," Corona said. "We're certainly better off than where we have been with the advancement and the availability of vaccines and boosters and the various types of treatment that relate to COVID, such as monoclonal antibodies and the antivirals.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO