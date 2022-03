DEAR JOAN: I'm having major squirrel problems. I bought what I thought was a squirrel-proof feeder. Should I buy the Coles' brand bird food that is hot or what should I do?. DEAR DEBORAH: Squirrels and rodents are said to have a strong dislike for capsaicin, which is the stuff in peppers that make it hot. Birds, on the other hand, aren't bothered by it, so the spiced bird seed should help deter the squirrels.

ANIMALS ・ 25 DAYS AGO