New York City, NY

Steve Keene art exhibit in NYC in April

By Bill Pearis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist Steve Keene, who has created album covers for Pavement, Apples in Stereo, Silver Jews, Band of Horses and more in addition to painting his own versions of famous album covers (and selling them for cheap), has his...

Wicked Local

Deb Mell to exhibit at Higgins Art Gallery

Higgins Art Gallery will hold a special "Altered States" exhibition with artist Deb Mell March 24 to April 18, with an opening reception from 4:40-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. The gallery is on the campus of Cape Cod Community College at the Tilden Arts Center at 2240 Iyannough Road in...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Panhandle Post

CSC art faculty exhibit opens

CHADRON – A Chadron State College faculty art show, Persist, is open in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery now until April 8. The gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to a closing reception April 7 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Faculty in the show include Laura Bentz, Mary Donahue, Trudy Denham, and Dewayne Gimeson. The exhibit features photography, prints, ceramics, and multimedia pieces.
CHADRON, NE
Frederick News-Post

Appalachian Spring Art Exhibition

Richard B. Talkin Family Art Gallery at Howard Community College. Howard Community College’s Department of Music and Visual Arts, in partnership with Common Ground On The Hill Maryland Folklife Center and Appalachian Bluegrass Shoppe, present an exhibition of paintings and rare musical instruments celebrating American folk and bluegrass music of the Appalachian region.
VISUAL ART
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
WSMV

Tour of Vincent van Gogh art exhibit

Monday, there was a renewed call to pause the gas tax in Tennessee to help people feeling pain at the pump. Dog owners in the Germantown neighborhood say their dogs are getting sick and they don’t know why. Monday evening news update from News4. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
Washington Examiner

Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe portrait set to hit auction at $200 million

Art legend Andy Warhol's iconic silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe is expected to break records when it goes up for auction in May at Christie’s in New York. The asking price is reportedly $200 million, with Warhol's current auction record sitting at $105.4 million. The 3-foot portrait, labeled “Shot...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
5NEWS

Momentary announces 2022 Visual Arts Exhibition lineup

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary has announced the 2022 exhibition schedule for the entire year. The contemporary art space’s visual arts lineup will include two new indoor/outdoor exhibitions this upcoming spring and summer and a group exhibition, plus two solo exhibitions later this fall. The exhibitions will all be free and open to the public.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Beloit Daily News

Winners of Art Center photo exhibit named

BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center saw a good crowd at their monthly First Friday Gallery Reception held on March 4 to announce of the results for their annual juried photo exhibit. Amateur photographers throughout the region submitted up to three images to be reviewed by a panel of three jurors....
BELOIT, WI
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Reveals Fifth Solo Album ‘The Legacy of Rentals’

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has revealed the details of his fifth album A Legacy of Rentals, out May 20, along with first single “Messing With The Settings.”. Recorded in May 2021, with longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the ruminating “Messing With The Settings” is one piece of A Legacy of Rentals blending Finn’s poignant storytelling and song as he sings through the pensive chorus Somehow it feels like I’m riding a train I’m not on.
MUSIC
The Independent

Sean Lennon to unveil university performance centre named in honour of Yoko Ono

The son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono is to officially unveil a new cultural landmark in Liverpool named in honour of his mother.On Friday, Sean Lennon will open the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre which will be home to the University of Liverpool’s new 400-seat concert hall, The Tung Auditorium.The event will be celebrated in the evening with a gala concert featuring composer Professor Shirley Thompson’s premiere of One World, a re-imagining and homage to the ex-Beatle’s iconic song Imagine.A “thrilled” Yoko Ono, an honorary graduate of the university, said: “Thank you to the university and to the people of...
MUSIC
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
fcfreepress

Juried Student Art Exhibition Opens March 23

Wilson College will hold a reception at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, to mark the opening of the Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition, presented by Wilson’s Department of Fine Arts and Dance, will continue through April 20 in the Bogigian Gallery on the second floor of Lortz Hall.
THEATER & DANCE
Hanford Sentinel

Kings Art exhibit showcases 'Restless Energy'

The Kings Art Center has a busy weekend ahead. On Friday evening the center hosted an opening reception for the exhibit, “Restless Energy,” a collection of abstract paintings by Chad Clough. Clough is a popular working artist from Los Angeles. If you watch closely you may see some...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

