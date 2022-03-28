ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Rapper Is Throwing His Hat In The Ring For The Wesley Snipes Role In White Men Can’t Jump

By Adreon Patterson
 2 days ago
News of a White Men Can’t Jump remake came as a surprise to fans of the original film after years of being dormant. What was even more of a surprise was the casting of popular rapper Jack Harlow in the Woody Harrelson role. While the remake will be Harlow’s first acting...

Comments / 35

Alonzo Akbar
1d ago

Smdh! Please don't remake this leave well enough alone. This is a classic.

Reply(3)
17
Boss Ikonik
1d ago

Stop remaking movies!! this is yet another one that shouldn't be touched!! smh.

Reply(1)
10
