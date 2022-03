An archive of old Wordle puzzles has been pulled down by the New York Times. The website "Wordle Archive" was recently shut down, with a message on their site noting that it was at the request of the New York Times, which purchased Wordle earlier this year. "Sadly, the New York Times has requested that the Wordle Archive be taken down," the message read, before directing visitors to the official Wordle page on the New York Times' website. The makers of Wordle Archive also noted they had made their own game – Word Grid – which is also free to play and involves players trying to form words using a grid of nine letters that reset when a letter is used. The site appears to have been taken down last week. Wordle Archive previously allowed players to try their luck at past Wordle puzzles, with no one-a-day limit like the official website.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO