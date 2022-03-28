ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Free Fair Housing Law Training Offered For Landlords

kauainownews.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of National Fair Housing Month in April, the Kaua‘i County Housing Agency and other state and county agencies will be providing free training opportunities for landlords and tenants to learn about the most current federal and state Fair Housing...

kauainownews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Affordable workforce housing bill sponsored by East Wenatchee lawmaker signed into law

OLYMPIA — Legislation broadening the use of the rural counties’ public facilities tax to include affordable housing was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. SB 5868, proposed by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was the second attempt to add affordable housing as an acceptable use of tax funds. The first, SB 5513, would have allowed up to one-third of lodging taxes to be used on affordable housing. That that proposal did not pass this session.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Housing#Landlord#State Fair#Cisco Webex Meetings#Overview#Assistance Animals#Expert Panel#Answer Session#Legal Aid Society
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: Cheapest Cities for Renters

Apartment rents are on the rise, according to a new report from Rent.com, which shows that the average rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments rose 24.4% and 21.8% respectively since February 2021. But that data doesn't mean that we're all stuck with impossibly high rents. Thankfully, there are still...
HOUSE RENT
Fast Company

Two really big ideas that could fix the disastrous U.S. housing system

In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
REAL ESTATE
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
domino

These are the Best Cities for Renters Based on What You Care About Most

If you’ve ever watched an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters, then you know the first step in any real-estate search isn’t buying Bubble Wrap at Home Depot—it’s making a priority list. And yes, that goes for renters, too. With rents hitting new all-time highs due to the hyper-competitive home sales market, many people are having to choose the one thing that is most important to them and compromise on their nice-to-haves. For example, you might have to pick between a place with a second bedroom that can double as a home office or a spacious backyard where the puppy you adopted mid-pandemic can roam. Research done by Living Cozy shows that there is a different U.S. city for every kind of tenant, depending on what you care about the most. After analyzing factors like cost of living, two-bedroom apartment availability, and number of walkable parks, the researchers found that Washington, D.C., tops the list as the best metro area overall. However, if the nation’s capital isn’t your cup of tea, one of these five other leading locations could be the right fit.
HOUSE RENT
SFGate

Why a California Congressman Has Proposed a Four-Day Workweek

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things about work, with millions of people doing their jobs from home, others quitting altogether, and some — as they finally return to the office after two long years — expecting a greater degree of flexibility. But one California congressman, Rep. Mark...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIMT

Free construction training offered in Rochester for women and minorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Women, minorities, and disadvantaged individuals will be able to get free training on highway and heavy construction thanks to a new four-week program in Rochester. The training is made possible by an award from Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and is supported by the City of...
ROCHESTER, MN
NEWS10 ABC

Free community health fair in Albany, March 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Albany Medical College in collaboration with sponsorship and community partners will hold a free 'Healthy People, Healthy Lives: A Community Health Fair,' at the Capital City Rescue Mission at South Pearl Street. The event will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
ALBANY, NY
Fox17

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy