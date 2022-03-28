ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersburg, IN

$5M pipe replacement project on I-65 in Sellersburg to impact traffic

wdrb.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 million pipe replacement project in Sellersburg will cause some disruption for drivers. The Indiana Department of Transportation has a contractor planning to start the project in early April on Interstate 65 at Camp Run Creek in Clark County, according to a news...

www.wdrb.com

