$5M pipe replacement project on I-65 in Sellersburg to impact traffic

(CBS4) — Colorado Department of Transportation is making progress on the Interstate 70 Noise Wall Replacement Project, which will replace the entire section of existing timber noise walls on I-70 between Interstate 76 and Pecos. (credit: CBS) The goal is to reduce noise pollution from the highway to nearby homes and improve the safety and appearance of I-70. The first of the new concrete noise wall panels were installed this week along I-70 between Tennyson Street and Lowell Boulevard. The city and CDOT will celebrate this milestone at an event with Mayor Michael Hancock Thursday afternoon. (credit: CBS) Crews have been hard at work removing the old timber noise walls, which were almost 50 years old and significantly deteriorated, according to the city. The project is currently in phase one, which is focused on the stretch of I-70 between Tennyson and Lowell. Phase 1 construction is expected to last through July 2022. Phase 2 of the project is currently in the design stage.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO