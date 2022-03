Will Smith completely dominated the headlines coming out of the 2022 Oscars this past weekend and not because he won “Best Actor” for his performance in King Richard. Instead, Smith was the center of attention for his reaction to a joke made by Chris Rock ahead of Smith’s award-winning moment. Rock aimed his comical bit at some of the couples in attendance that night before making it to Smith and his wife, Jada. The comedian made a G.I. Jane reference toward Jada, who has been dealing with hair loss after being diagnosed with alopecia.

