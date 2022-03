Want to see the first-ever Duke-UNC NCAA Tournament matchup in the Final Four? Be prepared to pay a lot of money for tickets. There has been a ton of excitement this week about the first-ever Duke-UNC NCAA Tournament matchup in New Orleans for the Final Four. The stakes are extremely high for both programs, with the Tar Heels looking to help Hubert Davis become the first coach to ever win a national championship in his first full season while the Blue Devils seek to keep Mike Krzyzewski’s final season alive for at least one more game.

