Final Four Preview // Mazz’s Red Sox Broadcasting Debut // Today’s Takeaways – 3/28 (Hour 4)

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate men’s basketball coach Matt Langel has agreed to a contract extension through 2030, the university announced Tuesday. Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years. Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League Tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost 67-60 to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12.
The Boston Pride were the underdogs against the Connecticut Whale in the Isobel Cup Final game but came out on top to repeat as champions. Boston found itself down 2-1 heading into the third period of Monday night’s game against the top-seeded Whale, but a big final frame included Evelina Raselli and Taylor Wenczkowski scoring 12 seconds apart and a Jenna Rheault empty-netter sealed the 4-2 win.
Shaheen Holloway’s incredible success with Saint Peter’s during March Madness was exhilarating for their fans. However, there was a looming problem over the Peacocks: Holloway himself. After his stellar coaching job in Jersey, rumors started floating about the coach transferring to his alma mater Seton Hall. After their...
