Final Four Preview // Mazz’s Red Sox Broadcasting Debut // Today’s Takeaways – 3/28 (Hour 4)

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate men’s basketball coach Matt Langel has agreed to a contract extension through 2030, the university announced Tuesday. Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years. Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League Tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost 67-60 to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO