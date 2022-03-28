Two injured in shooting outside Pinole Valley Lanes
Two people were injured in a shooting outside a Pinole bowling center Sunday night, police said. Pinole police responded to Pinole Valley Lanes at 1580 Pinole Valley Road...richmondstandard.com
